Lancaster County Secret Santa allows children to buy gifts for loved ones

Columbia United Methodist Church has been hosting its Secret Santa tradition for kids in the area to utilize for over two decades.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Columbia, kids, without the help of their parents, were given the chance to shop for their loved ones at a Secret Santa event held at the Columbia United Methodist Church.

All items available for purchase were donated to the event and on average cost the kids between 50 cents and $1.

Representatives of the church say the joy they get to see on the kids' faces is priceless.

"It gives them a chance to buy things that they couldn't go out and buy on their own. We keep everything at a minimum, usually a dollar, so that way they can get whatever they want. They have a lot of fun picking out presents, and it's a joy to see their faces," said Lori Winders, co-chair of the Columbia United Methodist Impact Team.