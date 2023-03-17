Lancaster County road closed after driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into pole

At 12:21 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the crash along Lancaster Road. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and struck a utility pole.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers have been asked to avoid a Lancaster County roadway following a crash.

Lancaster Road, located between Auction Road and Graystone Road in Penn Township is closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

At 12:21 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the crash along the 1500 block of Lancaster Road. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to fall across the road.

The utility company is reporting that it will be several hours until the road is reopened.