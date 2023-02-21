Lancaster County retirement village using robots to cope with staffing shortage

How does it work? Servers take the order as normal and send it to the kitchen. However, once the food is ready, a robot becomes the server.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Staffing shortages continue to pose a problem for businesses, so managers are finding alternative employees.

Masonic Village in Lancaster County is using robots to cope with its staff shortage.

How does it work? Servers will take the order as normal and send it to the kitchen. However, once the food is ready, a robot becomes the server.

Staff members say this ensures the food arrives to the table faster and hotter. Management says people were initially concerned the robots would replace staff members, though they quickly changed their minds.

"We're not replacing people, we're actually providing a service to our servers. Once we got past the concerns that they had of replacing people, they quickly saw that it was something that would work for them," said Mike Alampi, the assistant director of dining services.