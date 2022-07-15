Lancaster County resident calls for more bus shelters

An anonymous resident has been leaving folding chairs at numerous bus stops to draw attention.

LANCASTER, Pa. — At the 900 block of East King Street, a lone folding chair rests just underneath a sign for the bus stop. The chair sports a sign trying to draw attention to the lack of permanent seating for riders of the Red Rose bus line.

And transit officials are taking notice.

“I was actually coming up Fruitville Pike and I saw one of the chairs there," said Greg Downing, Executive Director of the South Central Transit Authority.

It is unclear who placed the chairs at the bus stops, or how many were placed at bus stops throughout Lancaster County.

Greg Downing says that while he understands the thought behind placing the chairs at bus stops, it raises certain safety concerns.

“So, if a chair blows out in front of the road and it’s in front of our bus stop, or if someone trips over somebody’s chair and it’s on someone’s private property, then we all have an issue," said Downing.

Downing says placing more benches and shelters at bus stops is a difficult process, requiring checking with PennDOT, private property owners, as well as meeting certain ADA criteria.

“We’re on your side," said Downing. "We want to give you the seating that’s necessary, the shelter that’s necessary, and we just have to go through those processes.”

Downing says that residents who want to add permanent seating at bus stops should reach out to the South Central Transit Authority. He added that they have the staff necessary to begin going through the process.