Lancaster County requests help from the Medical Reserve Corps

Lancaster County is taking proactive measures to bolster its medical resources as COVID-19 cases increase. The MRC could be considered unpaid and unsung heroes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County is taking proactive measures to bolster its medical resources. The county's emergency management agency has requested help from another vital team which serves Central Pennsylvania. The Medical Reserve Corps is a team of volunteers who stand ready to help the men and women fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.

FOX43 met up with Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons to find out what exactly it means for the area.

"It's a tough time for Lancaster County and for the nation," explained Commissioner Parsons. "There is a group of about 200 people with medical backgrounds who volunteer for times of emergency they can step forward and and help out the medical community."

The MRC has trained for situations like this before. A photo captures men and women at a preparedness exercise in Elizabethtown; they tested how well they could distribute medication during a pandemic.

"These people are people who have expertise in the medical area so you know if we're doing, you know, certain operations like providing personal protective gear, we have you know pickups or drop-offs, they can provide support how to do that safely," explained Parsons.

Parsons says the MRC strengthens the community's resiliency. Volunteers are also versed in mass vaccinations, disease detection, and other medical surge needs.

"Really what it's about is making sure that we have every asset available to us to work on this problem right now," he added.

Many work full-time jobs on top of volunteering; some come out of retirement to lend a hand.

Parsons says he is extremely thankful for their help as well as the help from so many medical providers.

"Every single person is concerned either about their life or their livelihood, and you know, I would just say we need to stick together. We need to work together," added Parsons. "We're going to get through this together."