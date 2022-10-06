Lancaster County community raises money for cancer research at Relay for Life

East Lampeter Township residents and the surrounding community turned out to show their support and raise money for people battling cancer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County has raised $295,912.28 so far this year to help the American Cancer Society save lives.

The county's Relay for Life event, an all-night fundraiser to support the battle against cancer, was held at Conestoga Valley High School on June 10 and 11.

The theme for the event was "Carnival of Hope." As well as raising money, Relay for Life offers survivors and caregivers a chance to connect with people who understand their struggles.

"I have friends and family that have had people who have had cancer diagnoses and, you know, it's a support system that they need," Scott Tobler, a Relay for Life participant said.

"For people coming to this event, [it's important] seeing caregivers who might be going through the same thing they're going through, and especially [for] survivors who have just been diagnosed, having people to look to who've already gone through the same journey they are going through."

Activities at the event included a fitness class, lip sync battle, hair donations and painting. There was also a survivor reception and dinner, as well as a luminaria ceremony.

At dusk, the track was lined with battery-operated Lanterns of Hope displaying the names of loved ones who have battled cancer. Each luminaria was created in honor of someone who survived cancer or in memory of someone lost. Lanterns were obtained by making a nominal donation to the event.