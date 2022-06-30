Thanks to community efforts and the work of management and support staff, the pool will be open on a limited basis from July 2-4 and 8-10, with updates to follow.

After an outpouring of support from the community and thanks to the efforts of management at support staff, the Lancaster County Pool will open this summer after all, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the county's Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

Earlier this year, the pool's management announced that a shortage of lifeguards would force the pool to remain closed for the entire summer.

Now the pool will open to the public Saturday for the Fourth of July weekend, and will remain open on at least a limited basis after that, the county commissioners said in their announcement.

The pool's hours from July 2-10 are:

July 2: Noon-7 p.m.

Noon-7 p.m. July 3: 1-7 p.m.

1-7 p.m. July 4: Noon-7 p.m.

Noon-7 p.m. July 8: Noon-7 p.m.

Noon-7 p.m. July 9: Noon-7 p.m.

Noon-7 p.m. July 10: 1-7 p.m.

Further summer scheduling updates will be available on the Lancaster County Parks webpage, the commissioners said.

Daily admission cost $9 for anyone ages 3 and up. Children ages 2 and under are free. No season passes will be sold this summer, the commissioners said.

"We wish to thank the members of the community that stepped up with offers of help to get us to the point that the pool can be opened," the commissioners said. "We also want to thank our pool team of lifeguards, management and support staff who will be working at the pool this summer. We also want to thank our maintenance staff for getting the pool up and running.