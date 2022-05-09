Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal of selling them their belongings, usually jewelry, that is actually worthless.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from July 28.

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of.

The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations."

Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal of selling them their belongings, usually jewelry. They will tell the victim that buying their jewelry from them will help them financially through a fabricated crisis. However, the majority of the time the jewelry being sold is fake and worthless.

Manheim Township Police have not received any recent reports of this exact scam, but there has been an increase in Romanian transnationals soliciting money alongside roadways and shopping centers.

Police have determined that these people are being dropped off at these locations for this specific purpose and the reasons they provide for their activity are often false or deceptive in nature.