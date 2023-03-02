Police searching for suspects behind road sign thefts across central Pa.

Typically, the signs have been cut off from the signpost or ripped from the ground.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for suspects in a series of stolen road signs.

According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, they have received several reports of stolen road signs in Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township.

Other municipalities in Lancaster, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties have also reported road sign thefts. Typically, the signs have been cut off from the signpost or ripped from the ground.

The thefts can create dangerous situations for drivers.