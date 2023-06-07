Lancaster County police search for hit-and-run suspect

A car, believed to be a gray 2005 Buick Lacrosse, reportedly didn't stop for the red light and hit another car at an intersection.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, the crash happened on June 7 around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Locust Street.

A car believed to be a gray 2005 Buick Lacrosse reportedly didn't stop for the red light and hit another car at the intersection. According to police, the driver of the Buick fled the scene and didn't stop or leave any information.

The Buick was last seen traveling westbound on East Main Street towards Downtown Lititz Borough.

It is believed the Buick may have damage to the passenger side and will be missing the passenger-side headlight. The car is believed to have been driven by a younger man.