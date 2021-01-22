Lancaster County police return from the capital after assisting with inauguration security

Each officer pledged their service before knowing who would be sworn-in on Inauguration Day. They also underwent COVID-19 tests upon their return.

Multiple Lancaster County police departments sent some officers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department in the Presidential Inauguration security detail.

Pequea Township Police [PTPD] Chief Michener led the Task Force which had members from the West Lampeter Township Police, Strasburg Borough Police, East Lampeter Township Police, Quarryville Borough Police, and Manor Township Police from Lancaster County. It also included officers from outside the area.

Early in 2020, Chief Michener says Metropolitian Police invited Pequea Township PD to take part in the detail. According to a release, the results of the presidential election had no bearing on the law enforcement's commitment to assist in guarding the nation's capital, and each officer pledged their service before knowing who would be sworn-in on Inauguration.

According to a press release by Strasburg Borough Police, three of its officers went to D.C.

Being a small agency, the PTPD reached out to surrounding agencies to form a task force of approx. 30 officers from various police departments. Prior to the detail, all officers involved underwent an extensive background check and took part in specialized training.

Officers involved were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshalls and assigned to the motorcade / parade route security detail which involved a physical presence at security barriers along the street and controlling access to the area.

Chief Michener says there were no incident, and officers arrived safely back in the area Thursday after the Inauguration. All officers were subject to a COVID-19 test upon their return.

Chief Michener says several officers remained in the area so that police operations within Pequea Township ran normally.

"The PTPD was proud to represent Lancaster County in a positive manner as we worked alongside thousands of police officers from across the nation. We don't often have the opportunity to take part in such a large scale event and the knowledge gained in both training and experience will follow the officers throughout their careers. We would like to thank the Metropolitan Police Department and US Secret Service for the invitation and their gracious hospitality. We would also like to thank the Pequea Township Board of Supervisors for their support in this venture."