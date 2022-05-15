Lancaster County police officers honored for their sacrifice in annual memorial and appreciation service

Police officers in Lancaster County were honored in the 36th annual Police Officers' Memorial and Appreciation Service at Grace Church at Willow Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Sunday, Lancaster County's men and women in blue were honored in the 36th annual Police Officers' Memorial and Appreciation Service in Lancaster County.

Officer Tyler Weinoldt with the Lititz Borough Police Department was one many who was honored for his service.

He was awarded with Outstanding Officer of the Year for his work conducting drug influenced evaluations.

"I'm glad I can help the departments with the position that I am as a DRE," he said.

From Outstanding Acts of Bravery to a Career Achievement Award, police officers who served throughout Lancaster County received their well-earned recognition.

This was a moment where their sacrifice and hard work did not go unnoticed.

It was also a reminder of the dire need for police officers in Central PA.

"I have just concluded meetings with all of the police chiefs that I represent across the 36th senatorial district, every chief expressed this as a significant concern currently and into the future," said State Senator Ryan Aument, (R) Lancaster County.

State Senator Aument says police officer shortages in the county have been an ongoing issue.

He's calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to step up.

"It really does start with ensuring that we're fully funding the police departments and that we are providing the resources our local communities need, our municipalities need, our law enforcement communities need," the State Senator explained.

Meanwhile Officer Weinoldt sends this message to those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.