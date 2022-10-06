Lancaster County police holding item donation event for Hurricane Ian victims

A collection site will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County- Red Rose Lodge 16 alongside many local businesses are coordinating an effort to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the items will be given to first responders and citizens who are in immediate need in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida.

A collection site will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Food and cleaning supplies are both needed. A full list of items for donation includes:

-Bottled water

-Canned or non-perishable foods

-Coffee

-Sugar

-Non-dairy/powdered creamer

-Juices

-Gatorade/Powerade

-Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and toothbrushes

-Pet food

-Kitty litter

-Batteries

-Blankets

-Clothing

-Paper plates and cups

-Trash bags

-Large tarps

-Plastic storage bins

-Bug spray

-Sunscreen

-Baby wipes and diapers



Volunteers will be on-site to offload donations from those who are able to contribute.