Lancaster County police attempting to identify man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man.

The pictured man is in safe custody in a non-criminal manner but is not revealing his identity and cannot recall his condition.

He was found walking in the roadway Wednesday night on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township.

Anyone with information on this man's identity has been asked to call the Lancaster County Non-emergency Dispatch Center at 717-664-1180.