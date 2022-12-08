Lancaster County organizations partner to spread warmth this holiday season

Blue Ridge Communications in Ephrata is spreading the warmth on Thursday with a blanket distribution.

Officials with Blue Ridge and several local organizations were handing out blankets to people who need them on Thursday at the Community Commons on South Reading Road.

They partnered with groups such as Ephrata Area Social Services, Real Life Ministries and Pennie to get blankets to people who need them most this winter.

"The outpouring has a phenomenal. Each person can feel the energy. The synergy is just so elective and alive. Spreading the warmth, sharing the love," said Cindy Mellinger, the marketing and communication director for Blue Ridge.