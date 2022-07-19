Lancaster County organizations team up to help kids with special needs ride horses

Aaron's Acres and Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center held a summer camp to show over 20 campers how to lead horses, groom them, and ride them.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County organizations teamed up to help kids with special needs learn about horses and ride them on Tuesday.

The event took place at Greystone Manor's Facility in Upper Leacock Township. Both organizations stated that the main mission of the event was the enhance the lives of children and teens with disabilities.

"You see those smiles for the first time you know they're enjoying it, you just open their eyes to a brand new experience and I think that's so special," said Stephanie Fleck the Program Director at Greystone Manor.