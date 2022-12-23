VIDEO: Lancaster County officers rescue woman from sinking car moments before it goes under water

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car in the water with a woman trapped inside who was submerged up to her neck in water.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was rescued from her sinking car by Lancaster County officers on Thursday evening.

At 8 p.m., Manheim Township Emergency Services were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a report of a car that had driven into a pond.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, the found a car in the water with a woman trapped inside who was submerged up to her neck in water.

Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente jumped into the water and broke the driver's window just as the vehicle completely submerged.

The officers were able to open the door, remove the driver and pull her to the edge of the pond, where she was treated by EMS. The 59-year-old driver from Lancaster was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation determined that the driver had misjudged a turn, causing her to drive into the pond.

“The officers jumped into the water without hesitation. The quick response and fast action of these officers undoubtedly saved the life of the driver," said Chief Thomas Rudzinski.