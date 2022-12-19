Non-profit preps hundreds of meals for Lancaster County families

Rising in the early hours of the morning, dozens of volunteers set out to accomplish a big goal that feeds hundreds.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 200 volunteers gathered inside Mission Church in Lampeter Township, Lancaster County at 5 a.m. to unload trucks full of food. Lancaster Project for the Needy has been delivering Christmas meal to families in the county for more than 35 years.



"There's a lot of work behind the scenes, but it's rewarding work," said Tom Fasnacht, Lancaster Project for the Needy chairman. "You just feel really good knowing what the outcome is, that you're gonna be able to provide a holiday meal for people who otherwise wouldn't be able to put that meal on the table for Christmas."



With the food unloaded, the volunteers got to work assembling turkey dinner boxes; complete with carrots, eggs, stuffing and all the fixin's. The assembly line moves quickly, and it has to. Twelve-hundred boxes are headed out to the community. It's a feat, organizers said, would be impossible without volunteers' help.

"It's so amazing to see the community rally," Fasnacht said. "We have here putting the boxes together we have people from giant food stores. We have people from the mission church. It's just amazing to see them rally around the community and support one another."

They say the news never stops. I’m up bright and early this morning in Lampeter Township, Lancaster County as dozens of volunteers box HUNDREDS of turkey dinners with the Lancaster Project for the Needy. More on this incredible effort tonight on @fox43 at 10. pic.twitter.com/EyT89DzYxG — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) December 17, 2022

Full boxes are closed up and stacked on pallets that quickly head out the door. There, dozens of delivery drivers wait with their trunks open, ready to give out the meals that many in the area rely on this holiday season.



"I've been blessed. I've never had to worry about where my next meal is coming from, but you never know," Fasnacht said. "You just don't know what the circumstances are going to be from one day to the other. If I was on the other side, I would hope that somebody would do the same for me."