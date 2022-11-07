Lancaster County native and former Olympian Kim Glass attacked in Los Angeles

The model and motivational speaker said on Instagram that a homeless man struck her with a pipe on Saturday, causing facial injuries.

LOS ANGELES — Lancaster County native and former Olympic athlete Kim Glass was injured in an attack by a homeless person in Los Angeles, according to an account she shared on Instagram.

The 2002 Conestoga Valley High School grad was a member of the U.S. Olympic Women's Volleyball Team that won a silver medal at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Now working as a model, Glass shared images of the injuries she suffered in an Instagram story on Sunday.

In the account, Glass said she was having lunch with a friend on Saturday prior to the attack. As she left the restaurant, she was approached by a homeless man, Glass said.

"As I turned to tell my friend 'I think something's wrong with him and I think he's going to hit the car' -- before I knew it, a big, metal bolt-like pipe hit me," Glass said in her account. "It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street. It kinda took me down and out."

Glass said she sustained multiple fractures to her face, and her injuries are visible in the post. Her right eye is blackened and swollen shut, and there is a sizable gash on her nose.

After the attack, Glass said, a group of strangers helped her until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Her alleged assailant was detained and held down by other passersby until police came and took him into custody, Glass said.

Glass was raised in Lancaster and attended Conestoga Valley High School, where she was a standout volleyball and basketball player. She attended the University of Arizona, where she was named an All-American and four-time all-conference athlete.

After helping the U.S. Women's Team capture a silver medal in Beijing, Glass played professional volleyball overseas.

The 37-year-old Glass was featured in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and continues to work as a model and motivational speaker.