Lancaster County man to serve up to 10 years in prison for threatening to post lewd photos of teen girl to Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Hempfield Township man will serve up to 10 years in prison for having lewd images of a teenage girl and then threatening to post the photos on Facebook when she stopped talking to him.

Raymond McClenaghan, 50, will serve 1½ to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

McClenaghan pleaded guilty to several offenses, including felony counts of possession and solicitation of child pornography and misdemeanor theft by extortion

He must register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law for 25 years.

Police say that McClenaghan was a maintenance worker at Root's Country Market when he obtained photos from a girl who was working with him for her school community service project.

When the girl stopped speaking to him, McClenaghan threatened to post those photos on Facebook, police say.

McClenaghan attempted to print the photo at CVS, but the pharmacy contacted police and did not provide the prints to McClenaghan.

When police searched McClenaghan's home, he attempted to break his phone by throwing it on the floor.

Police were able to recover data and 12 images of the victim from the phone.