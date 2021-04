Paul Vaughn from Lancaster County is an antique automobile restorer and has been working for 21 years to restore one of the vehicles.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Between 1903 and 1917, Pullman Automobiles were among some of the fastest and most luxurious cars of their time.

"This model, a 440 Gentleman's Roadster was Pullman's Race Car," Vaughn said. "It was the biggest industry, I guess, in York."