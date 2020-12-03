Lancaster County leaders prepare for impact of coronavirus

Currently, there are no presumed or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lancaster County; nevertheless, leaders are preparing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Lancaster County, while there are no presumed or confirmed cases of the coronavirus at this moment, leaders are preparing for when there could be. Dozens of officials gathered for a meeting at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.

More than 10 people spoke, including doctors, healthcare providers, a representative for area superintendents, businessmen, and more.

"I'm a former army officer, and we always said, 'hope is not a course of action,' and our county staff and our county emergency management team is preparing for many different courses of action," explained Joshua Parsons, a county commissioner.

"We have been looking at preparing for a COVID-19 ever since the first cases were reported out of China at the end of January of last year specifically," explained Dr. Joseph Kontra, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

A representative for Lancaster area's 32 nursing homes asked loved ones to adhere to each individual visitation policy and to stay patient until things get better.

"My sense is most Lancaster County facilities are moving towards the most restrictive one and asking people not to come in unless it is a very end of life and very dire situation," said Dr. Leon Kraybill with Lancaster Area Senior Services.

Dr. Kraybill says those facilities are conducting additional screenings of people.

Meanwhile, doctors from area hospitals stressed the importance of social distancing.

"Although there's been some criticism of canceling large events, I think that is really the way to go at this point," explained Dr. Kontra.

A representative for superintendents in the area reminded families that schools could cancel nonessential events and class altogether. He warned what it could mean for some of those families.

"We recognize that over the past 10 years the percentage of our children who are born into poverty has really grown in Lancaster County, so the closure of schools means not so good news for them," explained Brian Barnhart, a representative of superintendents.

A spokesperson for Lancaster General Healthy says it is working to create an off-site facility where people, who are recommended by a physician, can get tested for the coronavirus efficiently.