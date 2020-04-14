Lancaster County leaders address high numbers of COVID-19 cases, discuss need for more testing

Officials say positive cases in Lancaster County continue to rise at a slower rate than they were, but only 1% of its residents have been tested for COVID-19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As of Tuesday morning, Lancaster County has 865 confirmed cases of COVID-19. City and county leaders met at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to discuss the county's number of cases and how the healthcare system is handling the amount of COVID-19 patients.

During the news conference, officials announced that number could be higher because only approximately 1% of the county's population has been tested for the novel coronavirus.

They also shared how Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has a portion of its website dedicated to its COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, believes there are even more people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 who are untested. Dr. Ripchinski stated how some of those people could be at home with loved ones or in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“While the positive cases in the county continue to rise at a slower rate than they were, this is not a time to let our guard down,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski. “Having few numbers tested doesn't help us with the ultimate predictions of where we could potentially go with this disease. There are some cases, I believe, in the county, and some patients that are not getting tested. Because at home, they may be exposed to a spouse or significant other or a close contact that they know had COVID19 but because they have mild symptoms, it's easier to stay home than to go out to a tent to get tested.”

Windy, wet weather also closed the city's walk through testing site outside Clipper Magazine Stadium multiple times last week and conflicting information left some to think they could not get tested there.

“Even if you do not have a primary care doctor, you can go there,” explained Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

Even if you do not have a doctor’s order, Mayor Sorace says you can get screened, and if there are enough symptoms, tested.

For now, officials say Lancaster County hospitals are able to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients; they say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst and urging people to continue taking the steps to keep the caseload down.

“Keep doing what you're doing,” added Smucker. “It’s already made a tremendous difference. It's already saved thousands of lives."

Officials stressed that people need to continue following social distancing guidelines over the next few weeks. They also stressed the important of access to information.

Every night, Mayor Sorace is providing a live update on COVID-19 via Facebook. They’re also doing a Spanish translation of the update at 6 p.m. The city is also making sure any and all updates are also available in a written format so people without sufficient data to stream the linefeeds still have access to the information. Last, Sorace says there will soon be a county wide coalition to disseminate information.

As far as countywide information, officials say the county is in its strongest financial state. They say, currently, county workers will not be furloughed. The county is also hiring a public health emergency advisor for the COVID-19 crisis and has allocated $400,000 for COVID-19 related activities.

If people have any questions, Congressman Smucker urged them to contact his office.

He has a page dedicated to the coronavirus as well as information on the CARES Act.