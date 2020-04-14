Lancaster County hit hard by heavy winds and downpours; thousands lose power

The wind and heavy rain sent branches onto electrical wires and roadways, brought giant trees down. Sme homeowners were left in the dark for hours.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Monday’s rain and strong winds caused just under 25,000 power outages across the state, according to PPL Electric Utility.

In our area, crews say Lancaster County got hit the hardest with more than 1,900 power outages. Some homeowners were left in the dark for hours.

“I was in my living room, and I heard a crack,” said Deb Keays of East Hempfield Township.

She’s talking about when a tall tree in her neighbor’s yard came crashing down. With it? Several electrical wires that left neighbors without power all afternoon.

“I was turning down my tv which I’m not really savvy at anyway, and I thought I did something,” explained Keays. “I was going to make a quiche today, but that took care of that."

The wind and heavy rain also caused problems for crews in Lancaster City - branches landing on wires or blocking the roads.

In Manheim Township, Lancaster County a pear tree split and narrowly missed a woman's house.

“Trees falling, falling on power lines, falling on cars,” explained Andrew Deihm, the general manager of Monster Tree Service of Lancaster.

Deihm says the weather is keeping his crews busy, and they are cognizant of COVID-19.

“We wear a mask,” he said. “We practice social distancing. We make sure to disinfect our equipment.”

To mitigate the spread of germs, Deihm says they will also drive by people’s houses to see storm damage, they will conduct damage estimates over the phone and through FaceTime.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding households of the steps they can take to prepare for, and recover safely from, storm-related power outages:

Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

Save the website address for your utility’s outage reporting system, which can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Those electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites are available on the PUC website.

Keep your cell phone charged, so you can contact your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.

Secure necessary food, medicine and other supplies, including batteries for flashlights.

Also, the PUC reminded residents to give utility crews ample room to perform repair work – for your protection as well as theirs – and to use extra care when traveling, watching for utility crews working along streets and roads and slowing down in work areas.

Should you lose power during a storm, consider the following: