Lancaster County farmer teaches thousands across the country about agriculture

Students took virtual tours where they saw a milking parlor, newborn calves, and got to ask questions with real time interaction.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of National Agricultural Day, a local farmer is working to educate students across the country.

Ed Facer, who is the general operations manager at Star Rock Dairy in Manor Township, Lancaster County hosted two virtual farm tours for more than ten thousand students across the nation on March 22.

Students saw the milking parlor, the newborn calves, and got to ask questions with real time interaction.

Facer hopes today's event inspires students to pursue agricultural careers.

"It's a great way to show kids what a day in the life of a farmer is, and hopefully build the groundwork for...what they could do as a career to be a part of the farming community and help feed the world," Facer said.