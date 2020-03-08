Lancaster County family gets fence donation for kids to play outside safely

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Millersville and Marietta Lions Clubs installed a fence at a Lancaster County family's home in East Donegal Township.
The family received the generous donation from Integrous Fences and Decks and the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation.
The mother, Laura Benson, said she's thankful for the fence because it will help keep son with special needs safe during playtime.
"Whenever we are outback in the yard I feel like I have to be on guard all the time and obviously as a parent, I want to do that but extra carefully," said Benson, "One minute he will be in this place and then the next minute he's down the road, so I have to be very careful."
COVID-19 furloughs affected the family recently.
Volunteers were happy to help out and give back during these rough times.