Two dogs were shot in their Lancaster County backyard

One dog was killed, while the other required emergency surgery after being shot in both hips.

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot.

Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.

“We were sitting here like a normal evening, making dinner out on the grill, we were in and out of the house," said Zercher, the owner of Oliver. "It was fairly warm out, which is why the dogs were out with us.”

Zercher says she heard shots ring out from the back of Jennifer’s property, followed by the sound of yelping. No one saw where the gunshots came from or who fired the rounds.

“We yelled for the dogs right away and Oliver came dragging himself back," said Zercher. "There was blood everywhere."

Oliver had bullet wounds in both of his hips and required emergency surgery. However, Ranger would not survive his injuries.

“They loved each other, they were best friends," said Zercher. "He was his old, crotchety grandpa for a little while and he whipped him into shape. But they grew to be best friends. They went everywhere together. They were inseparable when we were here.”

Oliver is showing signs of improvement after his surgery and a GoFundMe page has been launched to pay for his vet bills. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.