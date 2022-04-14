State Police: April 3 crash that killed a woman in East Hanover Township was caused by deer

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — State Police say a deadly single-vehicle crash in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County earlier this month was caused by a deer.
Mahogany Marie Peters, 35, of Trevorton, Northumberland County, succumbed to injuries sustained in the April 3 crash on Wednesday, according to State Police.
She was a passenger in a 2009 Ford Escape driven by Richard Ditzler, 40, of Middletown. The vehicle was traveling north on Manada Bottom Road at about 3:11 p.m. when it encountered a deer that was crossing the road.
Ditzler swerved to avoid the deer and lost control of the vehicle, police say. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a drainage ditch before landing on its roof.
Both of the vehicle's occupants sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, according to State Police.
Ditzler's injuries were moderate, while Peters eventually succumbed to her injuries while in the hospital, police say.