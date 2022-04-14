State Police: April 3 crash that killed a woman in East Hanover Township was caused by deer

Mahogany Marie Peters, 35, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday, police say. She was a passenger in a 2009 Ford Escape that crashed into a ditch

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — State Police say a deadly single-vehicle crash in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County earlier this month was caused by a deer.

Mahogany Marie Peters, 35, of Trevorton, Northumberland County, succumbed to injuries sustained in the April 3 crash on Wednesday, according to State Police.

She was a passenger in a 2009 Ford Escape driven by Richard Ditzler, 40, of Middletown. The vehicle was traveling north on Manada Bottom Road at about 3:11 p.m. when it encountered a deer that was crossing the road.

Ditzler swerved to avoid the deer and lost control of the vehicle, police say. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a drainage ditch before landing on its roof.

Both of the vehicle's occupants sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, according to State Police.