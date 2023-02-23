Lancaster County dance team set to host hip-hop and step dancing competition

The Infamous Unstoppables Drill Team and Drum Squad have been getting ready for the big event, practicing every Tuesday and Thursday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, The Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster will host a competition this weekend dedicated to the art of both hip-hop and step dancing.

"One of the key components of our program is drill and discipline," said Infamous Unstoppable Drill & Drum Founder Derek Smith.

The team, founded in 2013 to revive the African American traditions of stepping, dance and drumming has gone on to become an award-winning program.

“We are very stern on ensuring that the kids follow instructions. There are always rules. Everywhere you go, there’s a rule so you should train them that rules are made. Sometimes you might not like the rule but sometimes the rule benefits you in the long run," said Smith.

“It’s a very serious program. It teaches me discipline and integrity and responsibility because I’m not just looking out for myself, I’m looking only for my fellow comrades and people in the community," said drummer Messiah Baylis-Savoy, a junior in high school.

The show will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday at McCaskey East High School. The cost of admission is $15, with proceeds going to the Infamous Unstoppables Program with The Crispus Attucks Center.

“I hope that people will get out of this performance, like the message that we’re a good community and we help out a lot. Just enjoy the show," said Baylis-Savoy.