Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers

With double-digit openings in the county's children and youth agency, officials are sweetening the deal to attract potential case workers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety.

"We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."

With a short staff, D'Agostino says employees in the agency are having to work a lot harder to serve families and kids.

"The service will continue to be there, it's just that it's not beneficial to continue to have the workload that we're looking at for the smaller number of folks [we have]," he said.

The county is hoping to fill more than ten caseworker positions, a job that requires a Bachelor’s degree in that field, but officials said the interest isn't there.

"What we're seeing all over the country, and here in Pennsylvania as well, is less people going into those degree programs and coming out to try and look for those jobs," D'Agostino said.

That's why Lancaster County is stepping up its offer, extending a more than $2,200 signing bonus offer for interested applicants.

Trainees start at a $43,000 annual salary that bumps up to $48,000 after six months and includes a benefits package.

Applicants with experience can make as much as $47,000, right away.

D'Agostino said it's an important job with ample opportunity for growth.

"You can advance," he said. "Your pay will increase, your benefits will increase and the feeling of satisfaction that you're helping your community will increase as well."

For more information on the job and where to apply, click here.