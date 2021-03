The package was deemed not to be a threat by law enforcement, Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County courthouse was evacuated after a suspicious package was located Tuesday morning.

Details are unclear of how the package was located, but the courthouse was evacuated for a few hours.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 that it was "all clear" after the suspicious package was deemed to not be a threat by law enforcement.