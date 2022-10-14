Lancaster County costume shop is taking the fright out of purchasing a Halloween costume

The shop has over 30,000 costumes for rent, ranging from Renaissance-era styles to kid's costumes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A small Lancaster County store is helping families beat inflation fright this Halloween.

The Costume Shop at Millersville University is offering a different and less expensive option for those who want to dress up this year.

The shop has over 30,000 costumes for rent, ranging from Renaissance-era styles to kid's costumes.

"I really do think it's a whole package and it's worth the money. [People] spend so much money [over Halloween costumes] that they feel like they need to wear [the costume] again to make it worth it," said costume shop manager Priscilla Kaufhold.

The store is located on Cottage Avenue in Millersville and is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3-7 p.m.