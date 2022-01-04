'Anywhere from 50 to 90% off:' Lancaster County pop-up consignment shop aims to help locals save

The event happens twice a year and includes more than 140,000 items ranging from clothes, toys, and school supplies.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Amid historic inflation, Lancaster County families are certainly looking to save money. A local event is helping them achieve that goal.

The Just Between Friends Consignment Pop-up Shop started today at Spooky Nook LANCO in East Petersburg.

The event happens twice a year and includes more than 140,000 items ranging from clothes, toys and school supplies. Just Between Friends owner Tracy Panase said the sale is great for people both buying and selling.

"Prices from gas to groceries are going up, and this is an opportunity for them to save anywhere from 50 to 90% off things that their kiddos need for the next six months,” said Panase. “While they save money, another local family is making some money, so really it's a win-win."

Just Between Friends is also collecting donations for families in Ukraine. They said non-perishable items and diapers are needed and are working alongside Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata to get the items to Ukraine.