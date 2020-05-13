Lancaster County commissioners clash during meeting, approve funding for increased COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

Part of the tense exchange centered around transparency or as Commissioner Craig Lehman would say a lack thereof.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Wednesday's Lancaster County's commissioner meeting was both lengthy and at times heated. Commissioners spent over four hours on a call where they discussed the best ways to address the COVID-19 crisis with community leaders as well as how and when to reopen the economy. Part of the tense exchange centered around transparency or as Commissioner Craig Lehman would say a lack thereof.

"You have failed as far as transparency is concerned, and you know it is about the political narrative that you were going to try and get together this week to justify your illegal action from this weekend! Do the right thing," exclaimed Commissioner Lehman.

During the meeting, Lehman said he planned to hold his fellow commissioners accountable -- not only for defying the governor's order to stay in the red but also because commissioners did not release the agenda for the meeting until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"We're in an evolving situation, as we speak, and things need to evolve with it," responded Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. "While I normally agree, but we are in unprecedented times."

Between the tense discussions, commissioners came to an important decision. They approved more than $24 million in federal emergency money for increased contact tracing and COVID-19 testing. To be specific, it will have the capability to test 1,000 people every day for a year. The county is contracting with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and its team of medical experts to do so.

While the commissioners have made their stance on reopening known, people listening in on the meeting repeatedly asked if doctors for LGH believe the county is ready to do so.

"It's really not my decision to make at the end of the day," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, who spoke on behalf of LGH. "We're a healthcare provider that's basically trying to be the subject matter of expert in this pandemic from science and a clinical standpoint. We'll provide the data, and we'll provide the programs to do contact tracing and testing because we believe they're necessary part of the puzzle, but ultimately, it's not my decision or healthcare's decision."

While all commissioners agree increased testing is a step in the right direction, Commissioner Lehman is not convinced it's enough to open the economy just yet.

"The bottom line is - this whole thing has caused confusion," added Lehman. "It's fanned flames of fear and anger, and it could have all been avoided if we were just moving forward as we had been diligently."