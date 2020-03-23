Lancaster County church offers drive-by prayers amid COVID-19 fears, mitigation efforts

As many churches around the U.S. close their doors due to Coronavirus, a Church is welcoming people of all faiths to drive-by for a prayer outside its doors.

Most churches in our area and all over the country have canceled gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, one Lancaster County church is ready for worship.

Pastor Roger Weaver and other church members at Mellinger Mennonite Church in East Lampeter Township now offer drive-by prayers.

"It's usually in a time of national crisis that the people turn to the church. Unfortunately, the church is unable to open their doors so, we just thought well, why don't we just have people drive up to our wonderful carport here," said Weaver.

Standing outside the church, they welcome people of any religion to pull up in their cars and get a prayer.

"We can maintain our social distance and maybe give a word of encouragement, read some scripture, and have a prayer for them," mentioned Weaver.

The church plans to offer the service indefinitely though the Coronavirus crisis.

"Because we're all looking for some peace and hope in this situation," said Weaver.

People can drive-by from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.