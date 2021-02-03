Lancaster County Central Park garden plot rentals now available

Gardeners of all skill levels are encouraged to rent a plot and grow their own flowers and vegetables.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on March 1 that garden plots are now available at Lancaster County Central Park to rent for the 2021 season.

The season runs from April 15 through October 15 and interested gardeners can register for a plot online at www.lancastercountyparks.org. Gardeners can also visit the park office at 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster or call 717-299-8215 to register.

Gardeners of all skill levels are encouraged to rent a plot and grow their own flowers and vegetables. Renters have the choice of a 20’x 20’plot for a one-time seasonal fee of $25.00 or a 20’x 40’ plot for $31.00.

“Being involved in a community garden plot program provides an opportunity to meet people and to share gardening techniques, plants and food," Lisa J. Sanchez, County Park Naturalist and Central Park gardener, said. "It is a great idea to grow your own food – to choose what you want to plant. Watching birds and other wildlife in their outdoor habitat is a plus.”