Lancaster County business volunteers to buy, deliver groceries to most vulnerable population

A statewide stay-at-home order inspires employees at a local business to help out neighbors in need.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Exterior Company has offered a portion of its resources to keep the most vulnerable population safe and fed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees have volunteered to buy, deliver groceries and medication to seniors and others in the area who should not leave their homes for their safety.

Nicole Blair, Administrative Manager and Volunteer at TEC, said when their boss asked workers if they wanted to volunteer, many did not think twice about helping those in need.

"When our owner reached out and said 'hey is anybody willing to volunteer to help people who are elderly, immunocompromised, or have small children they can't travel outside of the house?' It was an overwhelming, large amount of individuals that jumped forward and said yeah, sure, i'll do it," said Blair.

The volunteers said they will deliver food and supplies as long as they can.

"I just said 'Yes, i wouldn't mind helping'," said Bradley Gillis Project Manager and Volunteer, The Exterior Company, "I mean it's something good for the community. Everybody's stuck at home, so it gets me out of the house. It gets me helping other people."

Now, volunteers are waiting to get the calls for help.