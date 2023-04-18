Lancaster County bridge named after long-time conservationist

Local officials and residents gathered to rename the State Route 772 bridge after conservationist Kenneth C Depoe.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County conservationist was honored Tuesday for his long-time commitment to the conservation of Donegal Creek.

Local officials and residents gathered to rename the State Route 772 bridge over Donegal Creek on Anderson Ferry Road in East Donegal Township as the Kenneth C. Depoe, DFCA, Bridge.

The change is in honor of Depoe's long-time commitment to the conversation of Donegal Creek.

Due to Depoe's efforts, dating back to the early 1960s, Donegal Creek is a destination not only for local trout fishermen but also for anglers from around the state.

“I’m hoping to continue these types of projects, especially for kids,” said Depoe. “Kids today need activities to help them get outside and get them involved in conservation.”

“The Donegal Creek is a treasured trout stream today because of the hard work that Ken put into it,” said Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36). “It is fitting that this bridge be dedicated to him and his legacy.”

Some highlights of Depoe’s conservation efforts that prompted the renaming of this bridge include:

He started a fly tying club at Donegal High School and began stream improvement projects on Donegal Creek so his students would have a place to fish with the flies they created in the club.

He helped establish the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association (DFCA).

He helped establish and became the first president of the Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

He was instrumental in creating a cooperative trout nursery with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Thanks to Ken’s leadership, a two-mile stretch of the reclaimed Donegal was officially designated as a special regulation fly-fishing-only stream and was included in the state’s stocking program.

“Through Ken’s leadership and relationship building, we were able find a way to not only be productive farmers, but also to be environmentalists and improve water quality and fish habitat,” said East Donegal Township Supervisor Mike Brubaker. “Much of the improvement and change we saw in the Donegal Creek was a result of Mr. Depoe’s work.”