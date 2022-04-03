Lancaster cosmetology school creates fundraiser to support Ukrainians

From now through March 12, The Lancaster School of Cosmetology will donate all proceeds received from services to Ukrainian organizations.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The emotional videos and images that have come out of Ukraine, have touched many in South Central Pennsylvania.

In response, The Lancaster School of Cosmetology has created a fundraiser to help Ukrainians with basic necessities such as food, water, and medical supplies.

"When we took a look at what's happening, first of all, it happened so fast," said Debbie Dunn, the Owner of the Cosmetology School. "Somebody needed to do something, I know a lot of people are trying, let's do something."

Tetiana Vozharenko is one of two Ukrainian students at the school. Six years ago Vozharenko left Ukraine to study English in the U.S.

Since then, she has not physically seen her family, and the crisis in the country is making it more difficult.

Her sister is hiding in an underground shelter with a newborn and her mother is terrified for her life. Vozharenko's biggest fear is never seeing her family again.

"It's like I wake up every morning and watch the news, not because I am interested in it, but because I'm scared that my parents are going to be bombed," she cried.

The school will allocate all of its proceeds received from haircuts, massages, manicures, pedicures, and other services to Ukrainian organizations. Within three days of announcing the fundraiser to the public, the school had raised nearly $5,000 for the cause.

"Which is quite surprising actually, because when you think we only charge ten dollars for a haircut or $25 for a massage...the response has been great," said Dunn.

Dunn said the fundraiser was only scheduled to last a few days, but due to the overwhelming support from the community, she's decided to extend it through Saturday, March 12.