Lancaster City and local organizations team up to fight homelessness, mental illness and substance use disorder

The city and other local organizations got together to figure out the best way to help those community members who might be struggling.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster, like many other cities across the nation, has people in its community struggling with homelessness, mental illness and addiction.

“They are often seen on the streets, and this is something that our business owners, and residents and workers are all concerned about," said Anne Williams of the Lancaster City Alliance.

The city and other local organizations got together to figure out the best way to help those community members who might be struggling.

They decided that what they needed to do was to have an outreach specialist dedicated specifically to the city of Lancaster.

“Our outreach specialist is now in place and able to make those valuable connections and get people into the services, the specific services that they need. because everyone may need different things. So, the outreach specialist will be able to say oh maybe you need mental health services and a clean and safe place to stay at night," said Williams.

Through the outreach specialist they hope to build a relationship with people on the street, finding out their stories and what they need.

“Just making contact with people and also taking an inventory of whose out there and how many people are out there. If we don’t know that we’re not able to help as effectively. is not only building relationship, but creating awareness of who and how many people are on the street," said Williams.

Williams says that they’re end goal is to be able to connect people with the services that they need.

“That we truly can be that compassionate community to give people a helping hand. in the most effective way. that is a place where everyone can thrive," said Williams.