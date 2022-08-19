Lancaster City Bureau of Police pledges to hire more female cops

The bureau joined the 30x30 initiative, with a goal to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police announced that they have signed on to the 30x30 Pledge.

The pledge is a series of low or no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Ultimately, the goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

While 30x30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.

"The Lancaster City Bureau of Police, under the leadership of Chief Mendez, is actively working to improve representation and the experiences of women officers in our Bureau," said Officer Ziyi Skatz, project lead for Lancaster's 30x30 initiative.

"We are honored to make this critical pledge and look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our commitment," said Skatz.

The current staffing of female sworn officers with the City of Lancaster Bureau of Police is 7.7%.

More than 190 agencies have signed the pledge, ranging from major metro departments to mid-sized, rural, university and state policing agencies.

Women currently make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:

Use less force and less excessive force

Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate

See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases