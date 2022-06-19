Lancaster-based dance troupe holds Juneteenth dance celebration

The Imani Edu-tainers presented Lancaster residents with a traditional African dance showcase

LANCASTER, Pa. — The sound of African drums rang throughout the Ware Center, as the Imani Edu-tainers rehearsed for Saturday’s Calabash Concert. Both musicians and dancers worked for month to put this showcase together for the Lancaster community.

“It’s going to be rewarding to get up on stage and show everyone what I know and educate them in traditional African dance," said Katie Beth Wubbels.

“Getting a chance to perform it is amazing because you get a chance to spread the cultural awareness, which is what this company is all about," said Chianu McFarland.

The concert is part of a weekend long celebration of Juneteenth in conjunction with the Millersville University Intercultural Center.

Jae Whitlow, the event organizer and Director of the Intercultural Center, says the event will serve not only as a celebration, but an educational opportunity.

“Particularly just around the significance and contribution of black folks, but then fusing West African culture in our celebration," explained Whitlow.

Whitlow hopes that residents who attend the weekend celebration come away with new perspectives while enjoying the music and dancing.

“If you’re not tapping your feet or snapping, I don’t know what’s wrong with you," joked Whitlow. "Whether it’s the first time you’ve heard African drums, or the 100th time you’ve heard African drums, or it’s in your veins, we can all take away something from this evening. Because we’re all on this journey of self-discovery, re-discovery, and being able to be in community with one another.”