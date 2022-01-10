Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship

The Barnstormers swept High Point to capture their third title in franchise history.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers had five opportunities to win the Atlantic League title. They would only need three as they complete sweep and claim the title over High Point.

It was a packed crowd at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson got the Barnstormers going with an early base hit to put the team up two and they would never relinquish the lead. Robinson also hit a huge home run in the 6th inning as well to extend the lead to five.

The Barnstormers only gave up one run in the entire game. It was another strong outing for pitcher Oscar De La Cruz. He finished the game with eight strikeouts and only allowed one run. The Barnstormers defense stepped up big with some great saves and the offense kept piling on runs for a final score of 6-1.

"How much hard work we put in how many guys just go out there and battle everyday you know we are away from our families man we got lives to you know what I'm saying, so when we leave here we go back to our regular lives and we just pull for one another man that was it," said Robinson

"We knew we had the most talent in the league we just had to put it together it was awesome it was great to come to the ball park everyday and even when we had days off we showed up at the ballpark so it was beautiful man and I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss it a lot man."