Lancaster Barnstormers are back for their home opener

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 2022 Atlantic League champions are back at Clipper Magazine Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday.

The Lancaster Barnstormers will face their rivals, York Revolution, at 6:30 p.m. for the War of the Roses game.

The first 1,000 fans that make it to the ballpark will receive a free 2022 Atlantic League Championship t-shirt.

Fans can also expect new food, new games at the Silver Ball Arcade and so much more.

Last year, the Barnstormers had the second-highest attendance in the Atlantic League.