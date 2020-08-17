Lancaster's 3rd annual sunflower festival

With few entertainment places open, more people choosing outdoor adventures. That includes a visit to a Lancaster County farm.

The Country Barn welcomed folks for the annual Lancaster Sunflower Festival in Manor Township on Saturday.

The festival kicked off featuring live music, fun activities, and a sea of beautiful sunflowers.

Organizers say the event not only provides a great opportunity for pictures, but an educational experience for people of all ages.

"People are not going to sports events, they're not going to concerts, so I decided to have a safe culture where they can come out in the sunshine," said Jim Stauffer, a farmer, "fresh air, and pick sunflowers. It's an educational thing, it's an experience."

The event goes on August 16, 22, and 23.