Like in 2020, Lancaster's 2021 New Years Eve won't involve a red rose drop

LANCASTER, Pa. — Instead of dropping a red rose to signal in the new year, Lancaster is following in the footsteps of its 2020 celebrations.
For its New Year's Eve celebration, the city will have roaming DJs on the backs of flatbed trucks and two separate firework shows.
According to city officials, because of the construction in Ewell Plaza, having a downtown firework show would be difficult to produce, so instead fireworks will be launched from the city's southeast and northwest quadrants.
Officials say additional information about the path of the DJ trucks and the firework shows will be available by the end of the week at the cities website here.