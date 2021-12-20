Like in 2020, Lancaster's 2021 New Years Eve won't involve a red rose drop

The City is opting instead for roaming DJ on flatbed trucks and fireworks at two different locations.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Instead of dropping a red rose to signal in the new year, Lancaster is following in the footsteps of its 2020 celebrations.

For its New Year's Eve celebration, the city will have roaming DJs on the backs of flatbed trucks and two separate firework shows.

According to city officials, because of the construction in Ewell Plaza, having a downtown firework show would be difficult to produce, so instead fireworks will be launched from the city's southeast and northwest quadrants.