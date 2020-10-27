Lackawanna County boxer cast in Rocky-style documentary

You might remember Shawn McFadden, who scored a role as an extra in a Super Bowl commercial with Sylvester Stallone. Now he's finding small screen fame once again.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If you were going to make a documentary about people who've been inspired by the Rocky franchise, you'd be remiss not to include Shawn McFadden of Madison Township.

Fortunately, the filmmaker behind the upcoming four-part series "Fight Story," did not make that mistake, and cast the amateur boxer in the pilot episode.

"I feel like I'm floating, I can't believe it's real," said McFadden.

Although it was 20 years apart, McFadden and Sylvester Stallone attended the same school for troubled youths near Philadelphia; they even had the same therapist.

"We had a lot of the same problems and it inspired me and gave me a lot of hope," McFadden said.

It was that story that landed McFadden a role in a Superbowl commercial alongside Sylvester Stallone, filming at the site of the most iconic scene from Rocky.

Sharing the screen with his hero would have been enough to fulfill McFadden's childhood dreams, but now he gets to do one better, share his story with the world and hopefully inspire the next generation of fighters, in and outside of the boxing ring.

"If one kid 10 years from now comes up to me and says I helped him or I helped save his life, then that's all worth it to me," the local boxer said. "That's all I want to do."

Even though McFadden is a local celebrity of sorts now, he never misses a day in the gym.

Because for him, it's not about "fame and fortune," it's all about hard work.

"Mr. Stallone was thrown out of every school he was ever in, he knows what being hopeless really feels like, but never giving up, never looking at himself as a victim, and a lot of us kids from the Devereux Foundation and a lot of people from around the world have taken that same mentality that he showed us in Rocky and we keep punching, we keep moving forward, as he would say," said McFadden.