Labor Day travelers could get a little break at the pump this weekend, GasBuddy says

Prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though they remain over 60¢ per gallon more expensive than last year, GasBuddy says.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from March 15.

If you're hitting the road for Labor Day, expect to get a mild break at the pump, a leading fuel savings app said Thursday.

After a seemingly never ending spring of price-hikes at the pump, national gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3, at $3.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

That national average is 20 lower than it was on July 4, GasBuddy said.

In Pennsylvania, the price of a gallon is still above the national average. According to AAA, the average cost per gallon in the commonwealth is $4.07. But that's down from the average cost of $4.46 per gallon a month ago, AAA said.

According to GasBuddy, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain over 60¢ per gallon more expensive than last year.

Forecast to be the biggest travel summer since pandemic shutdowns in 2020, this year’s soaring gas prices threw a wrench in to the road trip plans of many Americans.

At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend. Though after months of price spikes and the national average topping $5 per gallon, GasBuddy gasoline demand data, powered by its Pay with GasBuddy card, tells a new story.

Gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close to the summer.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

For those hitting the road as summer travel season comes to a close, GasBuddy recommends shopping around for the best prices. As gas prices continue to decline around most of the country, variance in prices between stations can be extreme.