Dept. of Labor & Industry will launch new unemployment compensation system on June 8, secretary says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced Thursday that the department will launch a new unemployment compensation system on June 8.

The new system, with modern software, will replace an obsolete mainframe legacy system that is more than 40 years old, allowing Pennsylvanians to have a much quicker and easier time filing claims for benefits, according to Acting L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

“The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators,” said Berrier. “The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job.”

Programs that will transition to the new system are:

Unemployment Compensation (UC)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

The new system will have a different look and feel than the current system and is better aligned with the user interface of modern websites, making it more intuitive to use, the department said.

It will also provide access to more information and self-serve options and reduce the need for claimants to contact the UC service center, Berrier added.

“Our goal is to modernize the overall process and make it easier for Pennsylvanians who file unemployment claims to receive the payments to which they are entitled,” said Berrier. “The hardworking team at L&I is committed to resolving issues as they arise and helping Pennsylvanians who need our services.”

L&I will provide user guides and hold live workshops with UC experts to assist individuals with learning how to use the new system before its implementation, Berrier said.

Individuals currently filing for benefits through one of the above-listed programs will need to use the new UC system to file their weekly or biweekly claims, Berrier said.