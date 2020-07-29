8 years missing: Where is Kortne Stouffer?

July 29, 2020 marks the eighth year since Kortne Stouffer's disappearance, and there are still no leads in the investigation.

It has been 8 years since 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer was reported missing.

Stouffer never showed up to meet her family at the Lebanon County Fair July 29th, 2012.

Stouffer was last seen on July 29, 2012, at her apartment on West Main Street in Palmyra, at about 3:00 a.m.. It was early Sunday morning and Stouffer had friends over for a party.

Police were called to the house multiple times that night because of noise complaints from Stouffer's neighbor.

A friend staying at the apartment was the last person to see Stouffer.

When he woke up, she was gone, leaving her phone, wallet, car and dog.

Stouffer's family believes someone took her.

Last year, her father told us he'd give anything to hug his daughter again. She would now be 29-years-old.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, still stands.